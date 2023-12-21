Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Up 4.1 %

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Thursday.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

