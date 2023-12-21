Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

Shares of EVAX stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) by 185.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,122 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.47% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

