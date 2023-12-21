Everdome Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $20.59 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $20.59 million and $1.15 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 96,138,726,062 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

