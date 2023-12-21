Everscale (EVER) Price Reaches $0.0422 on Major Exchanges

Everscale (EVER) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Everscale has a market capitalization of $75.49 million and $3.33 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Everscale has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,102,599,584 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

