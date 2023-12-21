Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.68. Evogene shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 443,373 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Evogene to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.85 target price on the stock.

Evogene Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $34.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 62.26% and a negative net margin of 354.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Evogene by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Evogene by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

