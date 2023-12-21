FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.600-16.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $15.60-16.00 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS traded up $11.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $463.60. 108,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $447.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $468.71.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $203,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $202,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 137.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $120,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.90.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

