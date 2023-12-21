Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 93 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

LOW traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.40. 597,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,234. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

