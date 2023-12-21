Family Legacy Inc. Boosts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CI traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.91. 267,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.58.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

