Family Legacy Inc. Sells 1,255 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Family Legacy Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 369,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 532,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,761. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

