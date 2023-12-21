Fei USD Price Hits $0.94 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $139,047.64 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002138 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00017223 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,015.32 or 1.00006948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012038 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,386,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,128,288 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,386,955.54957771 with 13,128,288.16681542 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9811103 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $149,592.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.