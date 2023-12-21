Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,093 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $194,982.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,945,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.71. 371,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,655. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.32. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 30.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 33.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ambarella by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

