Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Cap of $621.70 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $621.70 million and approximately $140.08 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00108550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00026216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00021000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005811 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 829,214,944 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

