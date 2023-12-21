F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Trading Down 1.7%

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.31 and last traded at $45.33. 15,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 173,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 5,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,254.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

