FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 1,465,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,978,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.30 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $25,290.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,860.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $25,290.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 410,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,860.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $545,396.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 625,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,355.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,741 shares of company stock worth $3,857,690 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,079,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after buying an additional 2,782,340 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,907 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in FIGS by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

