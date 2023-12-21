Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.89

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.89 and traded as high as C$4.18. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$4.18, with a volume of 11,305 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Firan Technology Group from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTG

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.59. The stock has a market cap of C$101.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of C$36.61 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.3207692 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.