First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.54 and last traded at $62.38. 839,787 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 614,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First American Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

