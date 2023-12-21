First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.79

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.79 and traded as high as $13.73. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 6,373 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.46.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

