Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.84. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 582,949 shares traded.
Fission Uranium Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.
