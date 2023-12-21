Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 4,139 Shares

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $11,382.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,400.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 52,100 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $132,334.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 16,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,132.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $15,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 14,500 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $37,555.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $13,000.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 45,500 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $132,860.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 37,456 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $109,371.52.

FPH stock remained flat at $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,762. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $412.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Five Point by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,937,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,671 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Five Point by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,524,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Five Point by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Five Point by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 149,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Five Point by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 603,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

