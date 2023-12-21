Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:ASET)

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2738 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASET traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000.

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.