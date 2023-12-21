Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,003,013 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 505% from the previous session’s volume of 165,660 shares.The stock last traded at $24.89 and had previously closed at $24.61.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $569.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 288.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 123.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

