Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Trading Up 3.2%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 15,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 25,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Frontera Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

