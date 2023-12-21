FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

FCEL opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 281,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 62,151 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 80,262 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

