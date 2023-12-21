FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 474.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of FCEL stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.51. 2,155,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,281,145. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 7.27. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

