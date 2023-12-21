Fulcrum Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.43. 1,506,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,188. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $238.69. The stock has a market cap of $330.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.54 and its 200 day moving average is $219.91.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

