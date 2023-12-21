Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $5.85 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,812 shares of company stock valued at $62,231,167. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.42.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $488.47. 1,176,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479,236. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The company has a market cap of $213.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

