Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Fulton Financial Price Performance
Shares of FULTP stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 45,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,632. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06.
Fulton Financial Company Profile
