Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of FULTP stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 45,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,632. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

