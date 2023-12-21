FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Trading Up 6.2%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 39,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 40,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FVCB

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $250.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 43.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 308,174 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the first quarter worth $113,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.