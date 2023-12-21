Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.76

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 686828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.98%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

In related news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $8,411,456.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,287,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,575,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $8,411,456.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,287,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,575,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $78,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,744 shares in the company, valued at $402,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,725,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,258,246. 37.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTX. Centerbridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 1,148.7% in the second quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 42,330,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,439,000 after buying an additional 38,940,141 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668,346 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 26,070,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495,589 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 7,328,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,751,000 after acquiring an additional 593,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,141,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,110 shares in the last quarter.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.