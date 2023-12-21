General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GD traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.46. 194,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,404. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.