General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.470-4.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.31 on Thursday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $69.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

