Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Prologis by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Prologis by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,054,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Prologis by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.13. 828,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,229. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

