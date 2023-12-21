Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 296 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Albany International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.26. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $115.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.03.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.04%. Albany International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIN. TD Cowen raised Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

