Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 27.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 19.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.40. 182,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $132.35 and a 12 month high of $195.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

