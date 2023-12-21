Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Trading Down 0.4%

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.81. 1,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

