Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.41 and last traded at $44.41. 1,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.24.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHYB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,462,000.

About Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

