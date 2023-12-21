Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,707 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,032,000 after buying an additional 1,079,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,137,000 after buying an additional 1,242,943 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,929,000 after buying an additional 577,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,105,000 after buying an additional 626,489 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 474,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

