Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after purchasing an additional 925,547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after buying an additional 553,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,218,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND remained flat at $46.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

