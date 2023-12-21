Grin (GRIN) Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Grin has a market cap of $5.34 million and $3.62 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,937.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00162113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.17 or 0.00532969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.00394201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00113155 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

