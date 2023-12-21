Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading Down 2.3%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $27.73. Approximately 413,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 977,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $59,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $172,380. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,611,000 after purchasing an additional 217,421 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 65,872 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 254.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 150,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 108,329 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.