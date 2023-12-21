Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading Down 3.6%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 17,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 95,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Grown Rogue International Inc, a craft cannabis company, focuses on premium flower and flower-derived products. It produces a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

