Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.13

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 1429635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 478,516 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 99.4% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 438,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 218,774 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $4,323,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

