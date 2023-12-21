Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Down 2.4%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.36. Approximately 542,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 912,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.
GES has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.
In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,359,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guess? by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,436,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after acquiring an additional 72,911 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Guess? by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Guess? by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Guess? by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 120,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
