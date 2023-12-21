Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.69

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.69 and traded as low as $13.21. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 853,716 shares changing hands.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.73%.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,382,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203,184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,899,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 283,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 22.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 965,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after buying an additional 175,404 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 868,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 719,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

