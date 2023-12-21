Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.69

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.69 and traded as low as $13.21. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 853,716 shares changing hands.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.73%.
Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.