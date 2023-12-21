GXChain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.63 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $22.63 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002118 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000994 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

