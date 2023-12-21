Hanover Foods (OTC:HNFSA) Shares Up 4.8%

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $65.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.
Hanover Foods Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95.
Hanover Foods Company Profile
Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.
