Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 937 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Mizuho lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

