Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.09 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 7% against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $3.09 billion and $123.98 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00109025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00020874 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005811 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,611,391,933 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,596,061,150.553047 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.085683 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $139,248,236.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

