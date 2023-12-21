Heidi Rena Roth Sells 5,081 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heidi Rena Roth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of Kilroy Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $133,476.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of Kilroy Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $136,310.00.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE KRC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,696. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 618.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,747.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 74.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

