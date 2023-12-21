HI Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. HI has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $322,320.91 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00017163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,991.71 or 1.00010219 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011960 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003550 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00102821 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $322,018.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

